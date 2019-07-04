THIS is what Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Mohini Basu is up to!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of actors who have found their favourite holiday destination in Switzerland and Maldives this year. While the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay went overseas to shoot important sequences, actors such as Gulfam Khan travelled to explore the place.



On the other hand, couples such as Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Brent Goble–Aashka Goradia, Rohit Roy–Mansi Joshi, and newly married couple Aarti Chabria–Visharad Beedassy visited the beautiful and panoramic location to enjoy its view and looks like now, Turkey has become the new hot favourite destination post Switzerland.



With an array of historical places and archaeological excavation sites and cities like Pergamon and Ephesus in the Turkish Aegean to fairytale-like Cappadocia in Anatolia, from stone churches to Roman aqueducts, from Byzantine churches to Ottoman mosques and palaces.



A country which is proud of their culture and religion, it is a holiday destination for beach lovers and wanderers, foodies and history buffs! While Ankit Bathla recently visited Turkey, Shubhaavi Choksey had some time off and is in the country exploring the best of what Turkey has to offer her.



Check out her videos: