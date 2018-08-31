What? Naina to commit suicide in Yeh Un Dinon?

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is going to witness major drama in the episodes to come.

According to the upcoming track, Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) grow close. Their love story starts blooming. However, Munna then reminds Sameer about Naina’s betrayal towards him.

Naina overhears the conversation and feels extremely guilty about this. As a result, she thinks of committing suicide.

However, Sameer reaches her in the nick of time and saves her from doing this.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more spoilers.