What? Naira cannot become a mother in Yeh Rishta...

Mumbai: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut Productions) is an out and out entertainer in its truest sense. It is one of the top family dramas we see on television today and it keeps the audience glued with its emotional and dramatic twists time and again.

Helmed by Rajan Shahi, this time, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will introduce an unexpected bonanza much to the surprise of the viewers!

However, as much gaiety this news will bring to you, it will be subject to poignancy as well.

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will soon enter the Goenka mansion dancing on dhol beats leaving everyone perplexed. They will announce that Keerti (Mohena Singh) and Naksh are to –be parents! While all the family members will be on cloud nine, Naira will be in a celebratory mood as she will rejoice on the thought of becoming a maternal and paternal aunt.

But things in the Singhania and Goenka house have never sailed smoothly and this time too, as clichéd as it may sound, it won’t be so before a happy ending.

While Kartik and Naira will receive news about Keerti being pregnant, they will also receive a shocker from the doctors that Naira cannot become a mother.

Due to certain medical complications, Naira won’t be able to conceive a child, thus shattering the couple’s dream. Amidst all the happiness, Naira will be sad with the news. Nonetheless, Kartik will take care of her and will support her.

Anyway, Kartik and Naira being the protagonists, it can be expected that problems in their life won’t last long given their expertise in dealing with a plethora of them and genetically been gifted with the talent of dealing with turbulences single headedly.

