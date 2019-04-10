‘THIS’ is what Naira is up to in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus will soon witness Kartik and Naira getting romantic and spending private time together, much to the entertainment of the audience.



Soon, Naira is seen researching on a new project focusing on women empowerment. She covers herself with a bedsheet in order to focus more. On entering the room, Kartik spots her and questions her on why is she hiding under a bedsheet.



When Naira explains the reason to him, Kartik too dives in and engages in some romantic mischief with Naira.



While it will be a visual delight to see Kartik and Naira’s romance and chemistry, it will also be interesting to see Naira being focused on work and trying to make a career.



Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on television. It has been dealing with socially relevant topics like widow remarriage and female empowerment! The audience loves Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi’s camaraderie. This on-screen and off-screen couple never fails to charm the audience with their chemistry and acting skills.



