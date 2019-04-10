News

‘THIS’ is what Naira is up to in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 01:15 PM
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus will soon witness Kartik and Naira getting romantic and spending private time together, much to the entertainment of the audience.

Soon, Naira is seen researching on a new project focusing on women empowerment. She covers herself with a bedsheet in order to focus more. On entering the room, Kartik spots her and questions her on why is she hiding under a bedsheet.

When Naira explains the reason to him, Kartik too dives in and engages in some romantic mischief with Naira.

While it will be a visual delight to see Kartik and Naira’s romance and chemistry, it will also be interesting to see Naira being focused on work and trying to make a career.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on television. It has been dealing with socially relevant topics like widow remarriage and female empowerment! The audience loves Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi’s camaraderie. This on-screen and off-screen couple never fails to charm the audience with their chemistry and acting skills.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Naira, Kartik, Kaira, Yeh Ristha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Women Empowerment, Moshin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Kamlesh mama, Rituraj Singh, TellyChakkar, Tellychakkar.com, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Spoiler update, Romance, mischief, chemistry, LOVE, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Veteran stars Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman...

Veteran stars Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman grace Super Dancer 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

past seven days