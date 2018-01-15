What? Not 1000’s, Vote difference between Hina and Shilpa is a record

Yesterday, the whole of India was hooked on to the finale of the controversial reality series Bigg Boss. The 11th edition of the Colors’ flagship show saw everyone’s favorite Shilpa Shinde taking home the coveted trophy as TellyChakkar earlier predicted. While Bhabhiji took the title, the doting bahu Hina Khan took the second spot as the first runner up of the series. After getting out of the house, Hina in an interview also shared that the difference between Shilpa and her voting counts were of just a few thousands.

However, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and the infamous KRK revealed something starkly opposite. In one of his tweets, Kamal Rashid Khan revealed that the voting difference between the winner and the first runner up is around 7 millions. Yes! That’s what season 3 fame contestant revealed. If that is the real case, it is indeed a record in itself.

Here’s what KRK tweeted about Hina and Shilpa’s vote difference –

According to our sources @eyehinakhan lost #BiggBoss trophy to #ShilpaShinde by 7 million votes and it is a record. Nobody has won the show by such a huge margine till date. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) January 15, 2018

Not just this, KRK also revealed that Lost Boy’s head honcho Vikas Gupta was merely lagging 25000 votes from Hina when he finished as the second runner up in the show. Keeping in mind, Hina’s popularity and the fact that Vikas is a man behind the cameras, this should be more exhilarating for Vikas Gupta’s fans.

Hina and Vikas’ vote difference –