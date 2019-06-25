THIS is what Parth Samthaan was doing at 4 AM!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is undoubtedly a very hardworking actor.

Working his way up, Parth is one of the finest and leading actors of television today. He had the masses smitten with his chocolate boy looks and performance in Kaisi Hai Yaariyan and now as a lover and a businessman in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Well, it looks like Parth is walking the extra mile to shoot for his show. He was shooting the entire night up to 4 AM in the morning! Apparently, Parth is on a tight shoot schedule, and there is an important sequence that has to be shot before they move on to the next schedule in Switzerland. Parth took to social media to share the same.

Take a look.

Way to go, Parth!