So it’s finally happening! Honestly, we are still confused whether we should be excited or grumpy about this a big news is coming from the Bigg Boss house.

TellyChakkar reported few days ago that, Priyank Sharma won’t be re-entering the Bigg Boss house anytime soon. The makers were already planning to bring him back once the secret task of the padosis’s end. Now, the latest reports are that Priyank would be entering the glass walled house again. This will be the best news for the fans of Priyank.

Not just Priyank EndemolShine India will also be throwing another Diwali firecracker in the house. Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja who was highly rumored to enter this season will finally enter as a wild card. The cringe worthy pop sensation has already gained too many followers and her entry in the house is anticipated.

With already so many eccentric contestants in Bigg Boss, what Priyank and Pooja will have to offer? Priyank in the past interviews have already stated that if given a chance he would reenter the house with better strategies and come out as a winner.

TellyChakkar will keep you posted more about the whole development.