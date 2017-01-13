What!!! Radha’s groom to step back from wedding?

Television soaps and drama go hand in hand!

Isn’t it, readers?

Well, the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla's Radha will see some interesting wedding drama unfold.

As per a reliable source, Radha (Amila Sadhukhan) will be all decked up in her wedding attire, waiting for her groom.

But a dramatic turn of event will bring a drastic change in her life.

The groom will get to hear some really bad things about Radha and thus he will step back from the wedding.

OMG! What will happen now?

Well, just like a true hero, Krish (Ravi Shaw) will make his entry into the scene and declare that he will tie the knot with Radha.

Aww! This is lovely.

When Tellychakkar.com contacted Amila, she confirmed the development and said she is excited about the track.

“I love this look. I guess I am looking nice. I have seen others in this get up and they looked awesome. I too wished to adorn myself in this way someday. However, that day came so early in my life, thanks to my wedding sequence in the serial,” Amila shared with a smile.

The shooting of the sequence is complete and will be aired today.

