It seems Ravi Bhatia believes in chat shaadi and pat baby!

The talented TV actor Ravi, who rose to fame with his stint in Zee TV’s Jodha Akbar, has been doing a lot of Indonesian shows off late.

TV actors visiting Indonesia has become so routine and mundane. In fact we have seen few celebs finding their better halves in Indonesian girls. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Ravi Bhatia.

It has been hardly sometime that we learnt about Ravi's wedding with an Indonesian girl named Yulida.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively got to know that Ravi is already a father of six months old baby boy with his wife Yulida.

Yes, we have confirmed news about, Ravi and Yulida being proud parents now. They have named their cute little boy, Urav. The duo is back to Mumbai with their toddler.

We contacted Ravi but he refused to talk about it.

We wish them a blissful life ahead!