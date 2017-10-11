It is seldom seen that TV actors are in news and that is not for rivalry. Amidst the rat race and tiff competition there are some actors who keep their rivalry on the sets and don’t bring them in their life. Nakuul Mehta who has seen an immense rise in his popularity post his innings on television is one such proof.

Yesterday, the blue eyed guy shared on post on his social media account wishing a competitive show. As we all know Ek Deewana Tha (EDT) is coming soon on a rival channel at the time slot of Nakuul’s Ishqbaaaz. However, despite the show coming on rival channel on the same time slot, Nakuul’s admiration towards his friend didn’t cease.

He shared the post and also, wrote a beautiful post for his friend Prateek Sharma who happens to be the producer of EDT. The romantic - horror stars popular TV actors like Namik Paul, Donal Bisht and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

Here take a look!

Well, this is literally like a breath of fresh air to see their friendship despite rivalry. However, this is not the first time when the TV’s dapper congratulated his rivals openly. Before this, he also wished the team of Woh Apna Sa, which also happened to air on the same time slot.

Clearly, Nakuul doesn’t seem to be much bothered by the ratings and competition.

Anyway, such sweet gestures from him would sure add up fans in his list.

TellyChakkar.com would also applaud the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, actor for his spirit and umber-cool attitude.