This is what Roshni Walia did on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day whisked past recently. This day is not only dedicated for the couples but it’s also to celebrate the essence of love among our loved ones we care for.

Here we are sharing a special Valentine’s Day celebration of the best buddies from the telly town.

Yes, we are talking about the young talent Roshni Walia and her group of friends from the telly town. Roshni hosted a Valentine’s Day party at her home where she had invited all her besties.

When we contacted Roshni, she shared with us, “I had my Valentine’s Day party with my best friends and I am very happy and proud to have such amazing friends. I enjoyed the party to the fullest. Valentine’s Day is supposed to be spent with the people you love and I love my friends as they have been with me, when I needed them, they support me and they love me like anything.”

“Reem (Shaikh) has been in my life since 6 years and I love her; she is like a little sister to me. Bhavesh (Balchandani) is a nautanki and I love hanging out with him. We both agree on different stuffs and always annoy each other which is the best part. Saloni (Daini) is my best friend and she is the one person I never get jealous of. I am like an open book in front of her and I trust her. Dhruvin is my bestie since 5 years; I love him and trust him. Same goes for Darsh, Akshit and Pratham who are my buddies,” she mentioned.

Further talking more about the happenings at the party, she shared, “We played truth & dare and Jenga in which I lost and I had to eat one full spoon of mustard.”

She further also conveyed a message to her fans on Valentine’s Day. “Valentine’s Day is supposed to be spent with the people you love and it can be your family and friends.”

Enjoy your time Roshni.