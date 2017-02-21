What’s making Shorvori scared on Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak?

Colors’ newly-launched series Dil Se Dil Tak is now getting more interesting with the latest twists.

According to the ongoing episodes of the popular daily, Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai) have got a ray of hope in the form of Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) who has now given a positive nod to be a surrogate mother to Parth and Shorvari’s child.

For the uninitiated, Parth and Shorvori have kept the truth hidden from the family that Shorvori can't conceive. Now, troubles are going to knock on their doors in the upcoming tracks of the show.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Kesar Ba would step into the Bhanushali family. She would have the power to predict the gender of the baby, by feeling the pulse of the mother. Knowing about her, Shorvori would get scared.”

When we buzzed Rashami, she confirmed the development with us.

How will Shorvori handle the situation now? Well, only time will tell.