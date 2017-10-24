It is known that the talented contestants on Super Dancer Chapter 2 have been enthralling the audiences and judges Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur with their phenomenal dance performances. But it was a different experience for Shilpa Shetty when Shagun Singh and Ritik Diwaker presented a terrific, horror dance act. Shilpa, who anyways doesn’t even watch horror films because she is too afraid of watching them, got the shocker of her life when kid contestant Shagun scared her through her horror dance act.

All the lights were turned off to ensure a black out on the set amidst the performance. In the meantime, Shagun got off the stage and reached near the judges’ seat. All of a sudden Shagun stood in front of Shilpa scaring the daylights out of her. Shilpa was shocked as Shagun and Ritik continued to perform the spine-chilling act.

Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur were also as scared as much as they enjoyed their gripping dance performance. Post the performance, Shilpa did confessed that she was scared throughout the act and that she never watches horror films too. However, she could only appreciate Shagun and Ritik for their engrossing performance and encouraged them to continue with equal passion every time.