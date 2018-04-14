Home > Tv > Tv News
What? Sonal Vengurlekar’s track to end in Saam Daam...?

14 Apr 2018 12:16 PM

Mumbai: Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed is trying all the gimmicks to sustain in the rating charts. There have been rumours about the political drama shutting down. And TellyChakkar has heard it now that the makers are trying their best to keep the audience intact for the show.

TellyChakkar has learnt that in the upcoming track, Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar) will go missing. As per what we’ve heard, the makers are cutting off Mandira’s character, as a result of which Sonal will be missing. In the upcoming week, Sonal who played the female lead won’t be shooting.

It happens so that the police gets to know that Anant (Varun Toorkey) has submitted wrong evidence against Vijay (Bhanu Uday). The latter’s innocence will be proved while Anant will be caught attempting to kill Vijay. Consequently, Anant will be taken under custody. Soon Anant’s sister will beg in front of  Vijay to forgive him. She will also say that Anant and his family will move out of their lives and shift to Mumbai.

Therefore, Mandira and Anant will go out and the track will then focus on Vijay and Bulbul (Aishwarya Khare). So does that mean Mandira’s track will end in the show produced by Shakuntalam Productions?

What do you think about Sonal Vengurlekar?

When we contacted Sonal Vengurlekar to know more she refused to comment anything and stated, “I can’t really comment anything as of now.”

Well, though Mandira will be missing, we feel that the makers will reintroduce her in the future track to add more spice.

