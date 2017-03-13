What to watch on TV this #Holi

Holi aayi re…aayi re Holi aayi re…..

Yes, the festival of colours has finally arrived to brighten up our black and white lives and also our usual television storylines.

A lot many of your friends and family must be enjoying with colors, balloons, pichkaris and what not! But if you are someone who likes to keep it low and enjoy your holidays snuggling up in the couch in front of your TV set, here we have something special for you.

With Indian TV shows leaving no stones unturned to add drama and spice during festivals, here is a lowdown of the details of various shows that will present a Holi special theme.

Star Plus

In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman-Ishita (Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi) will have a fun time with the effects of bhang. In their intoxication, they will act all silly adding drama to the track. It would be further revealed that Nidhi (Pavitra Punia) was behind them getting high.

In Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Abhimanyu’s (Shoaib Ibrahim) ghost will continue to haunt Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti) and her family. Raghav’s (Sharad Kelkar) major secrets will also get revealed during the festival.

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil will see the Holi festival becoming the crux of Naina (Drashti Dhami)-Raghav’s (Arjun Bijlani) meeting. The upcoming track will be quite dramatic wherein some revelation will happen.

Colors

Devanshi will showcase some of the famous traditions associated with Holi including the lathmaar Holi and dahi handi. Amidst the celebrations, Devanshi (Helly Shah) will end up consuming bhang and revealing her real identity to Vardaan (Mudit Nayar).



During Holi in Sasural Simar Ka, Vaidehi (Kajol Shrivastav) will challenge Roshni and attempt to burn her in the Holika pyre. Also Simar will enter the household amidst much drama.

Shakti will see Harman (Vivian Dsena), Saumya (Rubina Dalik) and Surbhi (Roshni Sahota), while on their honeymoon attend a Holi party. With Saumya and Surbhi dressed alike, Karina will kidnap Surbhi instead of Saumya.

On the occasion of Holi, Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will realise his love for Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and will confess it to her in Udann. While the entire village is celebrating Holi, Suraj and Chakor will realise that a threat on Suraj's life could rip them apart all over again.



Dil Se Dil Tak, will see Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) moving into the Bhanushali house on the occasion of Holi to stay with Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai).

Zee TV

Woh Apna Sa will see a major track wherein Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) will find about Aditya’s (Ssudeep Sahir) marital status. The girl, who has been in love with him, will be left heartbroken. The development will happen while the cast will be enjoying Holi.

Sony TV

Though the channel will have a late Holi on its fiction shows, Indian Idol got brightened up with the festivities.

SAB TV

Chidya Ghar cast will be seen celebrating Holi with much aplomb. The entire Chidya Ghar family will frolic on Holi beats and bring out the best of the colourful day.

Life OK

Har Dard Ka Mard will see the cast getting together for a fun filled Holi celebration. Shot outdoor in the garden area of the set, the grand scale Holi party will see the cast having a merry time.

May I Come In Madam will see track integration with the festival.

&TV

As already reported there will be an engagement cum Holi celebration on Waaris. Titled Holi Mahotsav, the event will see celebs like Adaa Khan, Ravi Dubey, Hina Khan and Mouni Roy performing with &TV stars. It will air at 10 pm.

Woaaah! That’s quite a lot in the platter, isn’t it?

Have a fun filled Holi guys watching all these shows!