Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Whatt!!! Kishwer Merchantt confesses that Suyyash Rai asked her for a ‘threesome’!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2018 04:00 PM

Mumbai: Besides cricket, MTV BCL players have surely got the controversial part of the game down right. From fighting on the field, asking each other out on dates to trash talking other players, Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra’s MTV BCL seems to have it all this season. In a fun Q&A, the actors were asked if they were fine engaging in threesome and while some agreed, others were like -“No way!”

Rakhi Sawant disgusted on the thought,  “Threesome kya hota hai! Do ladke, Ek Ladki, ya do ladki, ek ladka, ya teen ladki, teen ladke?,” while Arshi laughed off, “Nahi. Main badhi free insaan hoon, depend karta hai mere mood pe!

Shikha Singh politely replied, “Just the two of us,” while Karan Patel said, “Ya! Why not! It all depends on who the other two are!”

Shardul said, “No, I am an attention whore,” and Hiten said, “Never!”

But the most interesting answer came from the married couple - Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai.

While Suyyash said, “Shaadi ke pehle puchte toh shayad...,”

Kishwer confided, “Well! My partner, Suyyash Rai asked me once. I don’t know if I was supposed to say this, he will kill me! But I said no that time.”

Tags > MTV BCL, Anand Mishra, Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai, Karan Patel,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Red Carpet: GQ Awards 2018

Red Carpet: GQ Awards 2018
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days