Whatt!!! Kishwer Merchantt confesses that Suyyash Rai asked her for a ‘threesome’!

Mumbai: Besides cricket, MTV BCL players have surely got the controversial part of the game down right. From fighting on the field, asking each other out on dates to trash talking other players, Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra’s MTV BCL seems to have it all this season. In a fun Q&A, the actors were asked if they were fine engaging in threesome and while some agreed, others were like -“No way!”

Rakhi Sawant disgusted on the thought, “Threesome kya hota hai! Do ladke, Ek Ladki, ya do ladki, ek ladka, ya teen ladki, teen ladke?,” while Arshi laughed off, “Nahi. Main badhi free insaan hoon, depend karta hai mere mood pe!”

Shikha Singh politely replied, “Just the two of us,” while Karan Patel said, “Ya! Why not! It all depends on who the other two are!”

Shardul said, “No, I am an attention whore,” and Hiten said, “Never!”

But the most interesting answer came from the married couple - Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai.

While Suyyash said, “Shaadi ke pehle puchte toh shayad...,”

Kishwer confided, “Well! My partner, Suyyash Rai asked me once. I don’t know if I was supposed to say this, he will kill me! But I said no that time.”