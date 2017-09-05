Zee TV’s hit singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is already wooing the audience, thanks to the super talented kids. Well, it’s not just because of the children, the judges, host and the jury altogether make the series what it is.

TellyChakkar.com visited the sets of the singing competition yesterday, 4 August. In the coming episodes this weekend, the reality program will witness the 'Epic Challenge episode'. In this week, the Jury Challenges will take place for the fourth time.

Now, we have some really exciting piece of news. Singer Asees Kaur who presides as the jury happened to challenge one of the contestants Dhruv for a Qawaali act. The talented Dhruv nailed the act and received 99.7% score. This made him the clear winner of the challenge.

Consequently, Dhruv smashed 24 cakes one after the other on Asees Kaur's face. He was joined by Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar and together they made sure she had the best cake treat of her life.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusive footage of the fiasco. Take a look before everyone watches it on Television.