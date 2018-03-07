Home > Tv > Tv News
News

When Aakriti Sharma was asked to learn eight songs in a week for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2018 06:49 PM

Mumbai: Child actress Aakriti Sharma had to learn eight full songs in just seven days for the upcoming musical daily Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

The Star Plus show will see Kullfi (Aakriti) sing multiple songs on mountains, butterfly, food, rain and much more. 

"In the show, I will be singing one song per episode so naturally I have to learn one song every day. When we started recording for the show, I had to learn eight songs including the title track in just seven days," Aakriti said in a statement.

(Also Read: Child actor Aakriti aka Kullfi wishes to meet Madhuri & Hema)

Talking about how she learns these songs, she said, "My mother makes me listen to the recordings once before sleeping and while I'm on the set while getting ready."

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Aakriti Sharma, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Butterfly, full songs, Recordings,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend 3 Storeys' screening

Celebs attend 3 Storeys' screening
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days