When Aakriti Sharma was asked to learn eight songs in a week for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Mumbai: Child actress Aakriti Sharma had to learn eight full songs in just seven days for the upcoming musical daily Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.



The Star Plus show will see Kullfi (Aakriti) sing multiple songs on mountains, butterfly, food, rain and much more.



"In the show, I will be singing one song per episode so naturally I have to learn one song every day. When we started recording for the show, I had to learn eight songs including the title track in just seven days," Aakriti said in a statement.

Talking about how she learns these songs, she said, "My mother makes me listen to the recordings once before sleeping and while I'm on the set while getting ready."