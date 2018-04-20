When Aanchal Khurana broke down on the sets of Zindagi Ki Mehek...

MUMBAI: An actor’s life is full of challenges. Keeping up their best in the race to bring the best of themselves on-screen, they need to evolve their self and play characters which are path breaking and appealing to the TV viewers.

One of the many talented actresses in TV industry who is working very hard to impress the masses is the bindaas girl Aanchal Khurana, winner of Roadies season 8. She is currently a part of Zindagi Ki Mehek on Zee TV and depicts a grey character, Anjali, a psychopath.

Though Aanchal enjoys playing negative characters, the role of Anjali is giving her sleepless nights.

Recently, Aanchal was required to shoot for a scene where, in anger, she had to break a fish tank (with fishes in it). This scene was introduced in the show when she managed to throw the lead couple Shaurya (Karan Vohra) and Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) out of the house.

For the scene, the makers used real fishes and asked Aanchal to deliver a one-take shot so that they could put the breathless fishes back in water before they gave up the ghost. This scene disturbed the actress to such an extent that once the scene was over, she stormed into her room and cried buckets of tears!

Venting her emotions, she told us, “It was only a few days back that my mom told me that I look scary playing a psychopath. Enacting this scene was very difficult as I couldn’t see two of the fishes fighting for breath. The team was quick to put the fishes back in another tank but that feeling of watching someone dying is terrible. Since I am a very emotional person these kind of scenes disturb me a lot.”

This scene was probably one which Aanchal would never forget shooting for!