When actors Tassnim, Abhishek and Sonali gatecrashed a wedding

Marriage is a special occasion for the bride and groom with so many dreams and aspirations being realized amidst the presence of families and friends. But what makes it even more special is when the couple is surprised by uninvited guests who turn out to be televisions popular faces. Similar was the case when a couple who were pleasantly surprised to see actors Tassnim Sheikh, Abhishek Mallik and Sonali Nikam arrive amidst band-baaja unexpectedly! The trio from &TV’s family drama Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi gatecrashed the wedding with much swag!

The Rastogi family, was celebrating the wedding reception of their daughter Komal, when the star cast of &TV’s upcoming show Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi gate crashed the wedding celebrations. Decked up as baaratis, the actors made a grand entry with dhols and barged into the festivities. Tasneem, Sonali and Abhishek made their way to the lucky couple, showered them with gifts and blessings. The surprised bride and groom couldn’t stop grinning from ear to ear. Tassnim then took center stage and spoke about why they gatecrashed the wedding and about the show which is themed around a wedding. The friends and families present there were only too happy to see these beautiful gatecrashers and welcomed them with open arms, wide smiles, dropped-jaws, popped eyes and a whole lot of selfies.

The visibly excited couple (Komal Rastogi and Abhishek) mentioned, “Thank you &TV for this wonderful surprise. We wish you great success for the show. It was just wonderful seeing the actors come on stage suddenly. Made our day.”

Speaking on her innovative way of promoting the show Tasneem Sheikh said, “I was a little hesitant not knowing how people around would react to us gate crashing a wedding, but wedding is a major theme in our show, so doing something like this made total sense.”

“I took a chance of gate crashing the wedding ceremony and to my surprise the guests there welcomed us with equal enthusiasm. The bride and groom had no idea about our visit so the best thing was to notice their expressions. They were totally taken aback. The response we received from the people was overwhelming. I shall remember this experience for a lifetime because this is the first time ever I have gatecrashed a wedding function,” she added.

Sonali Nikam further added, "I was really excited and thrilled with this idea of gate crashing a wedding. Our show Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi is based on the lines of a wedding and I must say it was the most memorable moment to catch such priceless expressions of the couple and to chat up with guests.!”

Abhishek Malik also added, “It felt great to be a part of a wedding. I have never done it ever in my life before and the people were very kind warm and welcoming. I hope we were able to make this occasion memorable for the couple.”

Not just the actors, but even the guests at the wedding had a gala time. The food, the music and the lucky couple and finally the actors; left everyone exclaiming ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi!’