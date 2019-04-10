News

When Arjun Bijlani turned a love guru

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and loved television personalities. He is currently seen hosting Kitchen Champion, and in the upcoming episode, he will be seen donning the hat of a love guru.

Kitchen Champion is a cooking show, which airs on Colors. The show presents a cook-off between celebrities. The coming episode will see Adaa Khan and Arhaan Behll competing against each other, and joining the duo will be Ada’s brother and Arhaan’s best friend.

Host Arjun gave a small test to Adaa and Arhaan wherein they had to reveal each other’s secrets. Adaa revealed that Arhaan is a very shy person and that’s why he doesn’t talk to girls at all. On hearing this, Arjun said that he will teach Arahaan how to approach a girl. In fact, Arjun took Adaa’s help, and in a fun manner showcased how Arhaan should propose a girl. It was certainly an entertaining episode.  

