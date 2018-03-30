Home > Tv > Tv News
News

When Ayaan turned makeup artist for ‘daddy’ Arjun Bijlani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2018 01:27 PM

Mumbai: Chocolate boy of television, Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan needs no introduction today!

He is equally popular on the social media just like his dad. His cute looks, innocent talks and cool expressions are enough to melt anyone’s heart.

Ayaan keeps visiting dad on the sets of Ishq Mein Marjawan where he is pampered by everyone. In his recent visit to the set, Arjun’s son Ayaan made sure to pamper his dad with his makeup skills.

Yes, Ayaan turned a makeup artist for his dad and his cute act and conversation with Arjun will make you go ‘Awww.’

Have a look at the video below in which Ayaan is doing makeup to his dad and then the little one jumps with joy after he finishes off the makeup.

That’s cute indeed!

Tags > Arjun Bijlani, Ayaan, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Colors tv, Makeup-Artist,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Lara Dutta and Ahmed Khan visit the sets of &...

Lara Dutta and Ahmed Khan visit the sets of &TV's Bhabhij
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days