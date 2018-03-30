When Ayaan turned makeup artist for ‘daddy’ Arjun Bijlani

Mumbai: Chocolate boy of television, Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan needs no introduction today!

He is equally popular on the social media just like his dad. His cute looks, innocent talks and cool expressions are enough to melt anyone’s heart.

Ayaan keeps visiting dad on the sets of Ishq Mein Marjawan where he is pampered by everyone. In his recent visit to the set, Arjun’s son Ayaan made sure to pamper his dad with his makeup skills.

Yes, Ayaan turned a makeup artist for his dad and his cute act and conversation with Arjun will make you go ‘Awww.’

Have a look at the video below in which Ayaan is doing makeup to his dad and then the little one jumps with joy after he finishes off the makeup.

That’s cute indeed!