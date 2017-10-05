The season 11 of the controversial show is already making waves for obvious reasons.

This year the contestants didn’t even wait for a day to start bickering and fighting.

The docile Jyoti Kumari has been under the radar for quite some time. She had already rubbed her co-contestants the wrong way. Therefore, the judgments coming her way are quite natural.

Happened so, while Jyoti Kumari,who is apparently a non-smoker, was taking a drag along with Shilpa Shinde in the smoking room, Hina Khan and her gang were judging her.

Hina Khan along with Priyank, Benfashaa and other members were bitching about Jyoti. She started talking about Jyoti and judged her for trying to smoke. Hina also commented on how Jyoti doesn’t say I love you even to her friends.

Here take a look,

OMG ! Is jyoti starts Smoking ? Part 1: Does Jyoti really smoke? Follow @instabiggboss for more ! A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@instabiggboss) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Well, it seems like it is going to be a tough time for the village belle in the house.