When a fan fought death for Kulfi



MUMBAI: We got to know last week about Kullfi’s die-hard 72 year old fan, Elizabeth, who was battling death with the hope to meet her little idol, Aakrit Sharma, who plays the role of Kullfi in StarPlus’ daily Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. After promising that she will fight her illness to meet the actor, she spent hours with the actor on set.



Within 5 months of the show going on-air, Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi has become a household name backed a heavy fan following. One such fan, Elizabeth who hails from Mumbai has been battling with high diabetes with one single wish to meet Kullfi hoping that she will cure her. While the doctors and her neighbours said she won’t survive, she fought back the deadly disease. She considers Kullfi to be her daughter despite having her own daughters live in the same city. While Kullfi video chatted with her last week for 20 minutes, giving her the strength to get well soon, Elizabeth fulfilled her wish of spending time with her.



Talking about finally meeting her, Aakriti says, “I didn’t know I managed to affect so many lives and to such an extent. I was really happy to spend time with Elizabeth Ji, who is so warm and bought so many gifts for me. She even watched my shoot and we had a nice time together. Moreover I am happy that she is recovering.”



Elizabeth says, “Kullfi is like my own daughter. It was my wish to meet her and I’m so thankful to the entire team for making this possible.”



Heart touching isn’t it?