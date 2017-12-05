When Gulki Joshi was warned to be REPLACED in Piyaa Albela

Don’t be shocked guys!

This is another prank pulled by the team of Piyaa Albela on Zee TV with the newly entrant actor, Gulki Joshi.

Earlier the cast and crew pulled up a prank on their co-stars, Tushar Khanna and Ritu Chauhan and the next the actor to fall prey was Gulki!

According to our sources, Parull Choudhary called up Gulki and introduced herself as Ritu, a member of Zee TV’s programming team. She shocked Gulki by informing her that they aren’t happy with her work and asked her to buckle up. If things don’t work out they will replace her.

Later, Gulki was made to believe the same by the creatives of the show. They told Gulki that they received a call from the channel.

When things got pretty serious and Gulki was upset, the Piyaa Albela team decided to tell her the truth.

Parull later went to Gulki and introduced herself Ritu. This is when Gulki realized that this was a prank and burst out into laughter.

Ha ha!!!

Gulki she chuckled and shared, “The team is very naughty and I was their next victim. But I love the entire team and the way they function. It is fun to shoot with them and the best part is that they are very welcoming to their new members.”

So whoever enters the show next will have to be well prepared! What say guys?