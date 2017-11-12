Actor Priyank Tatariya says he was helping out his "Ikyawann" team communicate well in Gujarat while shooting for the TV show.



"Ikyawann" depicts the life of a Gujarati girl Susheel Parekh, who is the 51st child of her family.



To bring alive the authenticity of Gujarat, the makers shot the initial episodes in Ahmedabad.



Priyank, who plays Susheel's father in the show, is a Gujarati, and had become the translator for the rest of the cast.



"The rest of the cast do not know Gujarati and would get hassled while shopping and going around Ahmedabad. So I acted as the interpreter between them and the locals. We ended up having a lot of fun and the whole cast had a great time," Priyank said in a statement.



The show will air on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)