This is when Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 registrations will begin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2019 05:08 PM
MUMBAI: Popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which will be back with season 11 in a few months on Sony TV, has revealed the registration date. In the new promo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen encouraging people to participate and not lose hope.

The registration of the show will begin from May 1st at 9 PM. This year also, the tagline of the show is very innovative and has an emotional connect: Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari.

Well, KBC fans can register themselves and get a chance to be on the hot seat. Sony TV’s page on Instagram revealed the news to their audience.

