When Madhuri Dixit met her twin on the set of Dance Deewane 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 03:42 PM

MUMBAI: COLORS is all set to premier the second season of most celebrated dance reality show Dance Deewane. The show essays the true dancing spirit of the country where contestants from all age groups  showcase their deewangi for dance. Reprising their roles as judges to guide and motivate the contestants will be the fabulous triad - Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

Recently during a special integration of COLORS’ Khatra Khatra Khatra and Dance Deewane 2, the queen of comedy Bharti Singh met the Bollywood Dance queen, Madhuri Dixit. As Khatra Khatra Khatra, is known for its humorous tasks, this time Madhuri was taken by surprise as Bharti was twinning with the dancing diva as both of them were seen in a dark red attire. As a part of the fun gag, both of them had to mirror each others action has they sat opposite each other. The duo had a really  good time and the coordination was perfect. Bharti Singh is known to entertain the audience with her wittiness and this time even Madhuri Dixit couldn't hold back her laughter and thoroughly enjoyed Bharti’s jest.

