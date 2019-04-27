When Naagins Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna 'HISSED' together...

MUMBAI: We have seen plenty of videos and social media pictures of Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti having a blast on the sets of Naagin 3.

Even Pearl V Puri has been making our days with the posts on how they work hard and party harder. The ensemble team gives their best shots, but off-screen, they bond well, reinforcing that celebrities can be friends too!

Karishma Tanna has been shooting on and off with the team, and it looks like it is not only Surbhi but Karishma too, whom Anita is BFFs with!

Anita took to social media to share videos of how she partied hard with her friends, wherein Karishma and she both were seeing having a gala evening. Take a look.

