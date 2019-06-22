News

When pain is gain for actor Romit Raj Prasher

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 08:01 PM

MUMBAI: Recently actor Romit Raj Prasher injured himself on the set of popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Romit is playing Vikram Ahuja  who is a dean of a music school and is responsible a lot of twists and turns happening throughout the show.

So how did he get hurt? He says,”There was a nail on set which pierced through my shoes because it had soft sole and my foot started bleeding.

The Production Team was very helpful and kind. They immediately arranged for a car to take me to the hospital.  When I went and met the nurse, she was very happy to see me. She gave  me an injection and said she will make sure everyone watches Kulfi tonight in hospital.

The Doctor also said “Don’t worry and enjoy your shoot because we enjoy watching you on TV Come again for bandages.”

Romit, who went into the hospital with pain visible on his face, came out with a broad smile.

The fans’ love is like a medicine to him.
 

