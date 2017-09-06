Some actors are known for their witty side and Pooja Ghai seems to be one of them!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Virasat fame actress, who is happily married to business man Neeraj Rawal, shocked everyone by announcing on social media that she is expecting twins.

Hinting about being pregnant, the actress turned business woman, who already has a young boy, went on to mention that she is looking forward to the new chapter of her life.

Take a look at Pooja’s ‘announcement’ post!

Soon good wishes started pouring in for the pretty lady while some gave hearty laugh upon realizing that it was a joke.

On work front, Pooja who is away from entertainment industry for quite some time now is enjoying her new role as the MD of her company, Tranquil Weddings.