When Priyanshu Jora’s back injury stalled the shoot of &TV’s High Fever

Mumbai: With scintillating performances by dancing jodi’s, High Fever is breaking all stereotypes when it comes to dance reality shows. Bringing to viewers, an amazing concept and entertaining world class dancing, the team leaves no stone unturned to deliver the best episode possible. Recently, in his zest to perform his professional duties to the best of his capabilities, Priyanshu Jora, show’s host suffered a minor back problem.

The shooting of &TV’s latest dance reality show – High Fever…Dance Ka Naya Tevar, had to be stalled for a few hours, because Priyanshu had a shifting spasm, which began from his back. Just as the judges were about to comment on dancing jodi - Rishab and Sumit’s performance, Priyanshu signalled the production team to pause the shoot for some time. He stepped aside and began to flex his muscles; thinking it’ll release the catch in his back, instead it stiffened further. While the on-set physiotherapist rushed to check him it was judge Ahmed Khan who came to his rescue and helped him with some basic exercises that relieved the pain and spasm too. The seasoned choreographer taught him some basic stretches and gave him a lifelong mantra to follow, he said – “Drink lots of water”. Once he was examined and cleared by the on-set physiotherapist, the shooting was resumed.

Later when asked about the incident, Priyanshu said- “It was a spasm, a basic back catch, caused by dehydration and long hours of standing. Generally, we are not use to standing for 10 hours or so… it was my body’s way of reacting and saying that you need to do more to keep me healthy (smiles). I guess it’s the initial phase, so the body is taking its own time to adapt. But, Ahmed sir, was so prompt and he just in an instance came to my side and taught me all those stretches and that finally released the catch, Pheww!! (laughs). It was a weird feeling, I was like getting cramps everywhere. But, as soon as this episode of spasms got over, I was back on the floor”.

We wish you good health Priyanshu and as Ahmed Khan suggested – Drink lots of water.