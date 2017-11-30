When Ravi Dubey congratulated Shadman Khan for his award

Recently a media award was held which saw a multitude of celebrities and personalities from the television fraternity. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Ravi Dubey, Ssharad Malhotra , Iqbal Khan and such were present for the media award. Casting director Shadman Khan who runs his agency SK casting received an award for Best Casting director. This was a big milestone for the actor turned casting director.

An elated Shadman who has worked for more than 100 TV shows said, “I would like to thank the organisers for giving me this honour. I want to say that if people do their work with full passion and honesty then success will definitely come. I’m thankful to Allah and my family. It’s just a beginning.”

However, what actually made Shadman’s day was when the likes of Ravi Dubey and Ssharad Malhotra congratulated him. “They congratulated me for the victory. We had a candid conversation about going ahead in the future and doing big work. The best part was when he said that achieving all this in such young age is a big deal - that made my day,” Shadman shared.

With appreciations coming from such big names from the industry Shadman is on cloud nine. “It’s a great feeling honestly. It’s like a dream come true. All these actors are really good by heart and their appreciation boosts me to get more success in my work,” he said.