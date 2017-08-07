The nation celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters as Rakshabandhan today (7th August).

While the TV shows leave no stone unturned to celebrate the festivity on-screen, it happened off-screen on sets as well.

Young talent Shruti Bisht, who is set to be seen on &TV's upcoming show Vani Rani, doesn't have a brother in real life so she thought of celebrating the festival by tying Rakhi to her on-screen brothers. Jitendra Nokewal and Rahulram Manchanda, who will be seen as her brothers in the series, made sure to make their on-screen sister feel special by getting the Rakhi tied around their wrists.

They even pampered her with lots of chocolates and gifts in return!!!

When we spoke to Shruti, she said, "Every year I tie Rakhi to my cousin brother Bipin but this time I tied Rakhi to my on-screen brothers Rahulram, Jitendra and Jatin bhaiya. I consider them as myown brothers even though they are my reel brothers. They gave me lots of chocolates as return gift."

Jitendra commented, "I have a Rakhi sister, Rukmini Chatterjee, and I don't have a real sister. Sadly, I couldn't even meet my Rakhi sister this time because of my shooting schedules but Shruti turned my sadness into joy. I am really touched by her cute gesture."

Rahulram told us, "My sisters Romita and Rubina stay in Delhi and Sonipath. I couldn't meet them on Rakhi in the last five years but they have been sending me Rakhi every year without fail and I get them tied by my Mom. This time my adorable on-screen sister Shruti tied them to me. I am feeling overwhelmed because with each passing day, I am getting close to my on-screen family."

Aww! That's so sweet.

We wish them a very Happy Rakshabandhan!!!