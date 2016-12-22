When Ritu Barmecha got a happy surprise from brother

Actress Ritu Barmecha, who is currently seen as Neema in "Agar Tum Saath Ho", was in for a pleasant surprise with her brother Rajat's surprise visit when she got home sick during an outdoor shooting schedule in Delhi.



According to a source close to the show's makers, her younger brother and actor Rajat sensed that she was missing home while talking to her over the phone and flew to Delhi from Mumbai.



"Ritu was very excited to see her brother early in the morning as she had the entire day to spend some quality time with him. It was a very fun filled day for her and she got to bond with her brother," the source added.



Ritu says staying away from her family turned out to be challenging for her.



"I absolutely loved shooting in Delhi and spending time with my co-actors. But staying away from my family has been the biggest challenge for me while shooting the show. We have shot the whole show in Delhi, so I was away from home and family for months," Ritu said in a statement.



She added: "I would feel home sick and often cry. My brother's surprise visit was a really sweet gesture and although we have our share of fights, at that moment I realised how much we siblings really love each other."



"Agar Tum Saath Ho" - aired on Zindagi channel -- centres around the journey of a rich Delhi girl, Neema (Ritu), who marries a simple, middle class boy, Ravi (Hitesh Bhardwaj) against her father's wishes.

(Source: IANS)