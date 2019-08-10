When Ruchi Savarn and Sriti Jha ALMOST KISSED

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya enjoys a loyal fanbase and has almost consistently topped the TRP charts since its launch.



The current track has showcased several hit-and-miss moments between Abhi and Pragya. Meanwhile, Rhea has asked Ranbir to make Prachi fall in love with him and then break her heart. Disha is also being seen in the show after a while.



The actors of the show enjoy a strong bond and are seen having fun in between shots and whenever they get free time from their hectic schedules.



Actress Ruchi Savarn, who plays the character of Disha, recently posted a video wherein she was pranking her co-stars Sriti Jha and Vin Rana.



Realizing that Ruchi was taking a video instead of a picture, Sriti and Rin were visibly surprised. Sriti, however, tried to give a peck to Ruchi, who also turned to give her a peck, but accidentally, the duo almost kissed.



What was cuter was Sriti’s reaction. She can be seen running away in embarrassment.



See the video.

Aren't they sweet?