Dance reality shows are all the rage on Indian television.

Shows such as Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Dance Plus, So You Think Can Dance take centre stage in the weekends and thoroughly inspire and entertain the television lovers with new forms of dancing.

Dance Championship, a unique concept has set competition between the runner-ups and winners of other dance reality shows recently witnessed Salman Yusuf Khan and Shakti Mohan perform on a fiery number and we must say, we cannot have enough of the duo!

Here’s a sneak-peek into their act –

While Salman and Shakti wooed us with their stupendous dance on the stage, there was another act which awaited us however; the performance was cancelled due to time constraints. Salman took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his dance rehearsal for which he used fire as his prop -

Testing the fire and Marking the act that I was supposed to perform on #dancechampions ... couldn't happen cause of time constraints but nevertheless thought I'll share this so u could get a taste of it .. @starplus A post shared by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:49am PST

How we wish we could see Salman’s entrancing performance!