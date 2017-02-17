Hot Downloads

News

When Samridh Bawa’s make-up room got FLOODED

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2017 06:18 PM

This morning wasn’t a ‘good morning’ for actor Samridh Bawa, who is currently seen in Colors’ popular show Ek Shringar Swabhimaan!!!

Wonder what happened??

Samridh had a tough time in his make-up room today. Yes, the water tap broke and his room was flooded leading to chaos and confusion.

A video shared by Samridh shows his clothes drenched and floor filled with water.  

We tried reaching Samridh but he remained unavailable for comments.

Have a look at his video –

Well, we hope all goes good with you now Samridh.

