When Samridh Bawa’s make-up room got FLOODED

This morning wasn’t a ‘good morning’ for actor Samridh Bawa, who is currently seen in Colors’ popular show Ek Shringar Swabhimaan!!!
Wonder what happened??
Samridh had a tough time in his make-up room today. Yes, the water tap broke and his room was flooded leading to chaos and confusion.
A video shared by Samridh shows his clothes drenched and floor filled with water.
We tried reaching Samridh but he remained unavailable for comments.
Have a look at his video –
This was my #morning .. What about you?? #watertap broke and you can see the result .. . #flooded #makeuproom shot ready but me definitely not ready .. #tiptipbarsapaani rather I should say.. Tap tap wwoosshhhh paani .. I wish I had my #chatri #umbrella with me .. #funny #epic #makeuproomstories .. Mere sab GEELE shikve door hogaye ..
Well, we hope all goes good with you now Samridh.
Add new comment