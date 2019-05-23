When Sanaya Irani turned a photographer for husband Mohit Sehgal

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are one of the most loved couples in television world. They are loved by their fans for their amazing chemistry. They certainly set major couple goals for their fans.

The actors worked in the soap Miley Jab Hum Tum and love bloomed on the sets of the show, and soon after they tied the knot in Goa. They often treat their fans by sharing their beautiful pictures on social media.

The latest picture that has hit the internet sees Sanaya turning a photographer for her hubby. Recently, Sanaya along with Drashti Dhami and Mohit went for a quick dinner wherein she turned a photographer for her husband.

In the picture, Sanaya can be seen leaning her back, almost hopping on the chair to capture the best picture of her husband, and the moment is super cute.

Check out the picture here: