We have seen numerous instances where actors prank each other or just share good laughs during their break time on the sets.
In a similar situation, the cast of Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela were shooting for a high voltage sequence which excluded actors, Sheen Das and Akshay Mhatre. Just they were not required in the particular scene, the duo engaged themselves into a fun conversation when Akshay happened to capture Sheen’s ‘scared’ reaction.
Hearing the boom of the gunshot, Sheen was petrified and this entire moment was captured by her co-star Akshay. Take a look!
Well Sheen, we must say you are too cute to handle!
