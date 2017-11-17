We have seen numerous instances where actors prank each other or just share good laughs during their break time on the sets.

In a similar situation, the cast of Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela were shooting for a high voltage sequence which excluded actors, Sheen Das and Akshay Mhatre. Just they were not required in the particular scene, the duo engaged themselves into a fun conversation when Akshay happened to capture Sheen’s ‘scared’ reaction.

Hearing the boom of the gunshot, Sheen was petrified and this entire moment was captured by her co-star Akshay. Take a look!

Bandook se nahi.. par goliyon se darr toh zaroor lagta hai @sheendass A post shared by Akshay Mhatre (@akshaymhatre11) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Well Sheen, we must say you are too cute to handle!