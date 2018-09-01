News

When the cast of It’s Not That Simple was asked to choose between…

MUMBAI: After the great response to the first season of It’s Not That Simple, VOOT and Victor Tango Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. are coming back with season 2.

Yesterday, the head honchos at VOOT announced 18 multi-lingual premium upcoming web-series. These will provide an immersive content experience with storytelling across multiple genres like psychology, mystery, sports, and biopics.

The launch was also graced by the rally of stars who will be seen in these upcoming web-series.

In It’s Not That Simple Season 2, Meera (Swara Bhaskar) will fight to reclaim all that’s lost: career, love, life, identity, and respect.

Head Content, Viacom 18 Digital Ventures, Monika Shergill invited the cast of It’s Not that Simple Season 2’s cast on stage and asked them to choose between love, career, sex, family, and money.

Vivan Bhatena chose career, Karanveer Mehra said sex, and Swara Bhaskar stated that that she will chose all, as women deserve them all. Meanwhile, both Sumit Vyas and Purab Kohli opted for love.

The six-episode series is written by Charudutt Acharya and Jaya Mishra and directed by 

Here’s wishing the entire cast good luck!

