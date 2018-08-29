‘THIS’ is where Shivangi Joshi loves spending time with Mohsin Khan

We all love Shivangi Joshi for her sweet smile and amazing personality. As Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus), she has impressed us with her chemistry with rumoured boyfriend and co-star Mohsin Khan.

While we love watching her act on television, she has many more talents to flaunt!

Born in Dehradhun on 18 May, a chirpy and bubbly Shivangi is a trained Kathak dancer and has done many stage shows across cities. While that’s all graceful about her, she is also a Taekwondo champion and possesses a gold medal in it. Apart from dancing and martial arts, she is a good painter and a biker rider too.

Shivangi had an interest in acting and with the support of her family; she shifted to Mumbai in April 2013. She considers actress Shweta Tiwari her inspiration. Shivangi may be popular as Naira but the shows which pushed her deft acting were Beintehaa on Colors and Begusarai on &TV. She started her career with Khelti hai Jindagi Ankh Micholi as Nisha. The show starred faces such as Ulka Gupta, Helly Shah, Gautami Kapoor and more...

Now that’s about her acting. Apart from her career here we have a list of her likes and dislikes!

Shivangi’s favourite actor is Akshay Kumar and favourite actress is Kareena Kapoor and Manisha Koirala from Bollywood. Her favourite movies are Kung Fu Panda, Scary Movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Wrong Turn, Final Destination and Anjana Anjani. Shivangi’s favourite singers are Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Akon, A.R. Rehman, Shreya Ghosal, Linkin Park, Miley Cyrus, and Mohit Chauhan.

We all love to travel and so does Shivangi. Her favourite holiday destination is Mussoorie and Shimla. It is said that a book is a traveller’s best friend. Shivangi’s favourite book is Love story by Erich Segal and Three Mistakes Of My Life by Chetan Bhagat.