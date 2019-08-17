Who is Ashnoor’s new teacher?

MUMBAI: The super talented teenage actor; Ashnoor Kaur who is playing role of Mini in Sony Entertainment Television's Patiala Babes is an all-rounder. She is a girl who is in love with linguistics and enjoys learning new languages for her personal growth. She believes learning a new language is like getting a new soul. Currently, she is learning Haryanvi from her onscreen uncle Hanuman Singh aka Aniruddh Dave

Aniruddh is well versed with Haryanvi language as he has played various roles in Haryanvi movies in the past and is currently playing the role of Haryanvi cop in the show. Ashnoor who is always ready to learn something new and interesting thought of learning a new language from her Aniruddh bhaiya while they take small breaks during their shoot. She makes sure that whenever Anirudh is free, she sits with him and learns the language and try to get the accent correct. She believes whatever you are learning, you should give your 100 percent and become a perfectionist in it.

When reached out to Ashnoor to understand her inclination towards learning new language and about her experience, she shared, “I am a person who never runs from a learning new thing because I feel learning is an ongoing process and you should never stop learning. From a long time I wanted to learn a new language but I was very busy with the shoot , so I decide if I can’t join a language course, why not learn it on set so, I asked my on-screen Hanuman uncle to teach me Haryanvi and he immediately agreed to it. He is a very patient teacher and I answers all my queries, but he never gets irritated. He always answers my questions my patience. Currently I am trying to get the accent right”.

When contacted Anirudh to share his experience of being Ashnoor's new teacher, he shared, “Ashnoor is a quick learner. She picks up the language very fast and she is a dream student as she is always ready to learn and never gives up and her dedication and interest in learning the language comes out clearly with the amount of questions she has every time we sit together I can foresee this within few months she will learn the language and become a pro in it”