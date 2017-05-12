Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Aalesha
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Who's that girl on the sets of SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho!?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 01:49 PM

As an actor, who doesn’t like to explore new roles?

The good looking and talented actor Abhishek Bajaj, who is currently seen on SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho (Siddhant Vision Pvt. Ltd.), feels lucky enough to explore different roles in one show.

Having played so many different characters on Dil Deke Dekho, the actor now gears up for another fun character for its upcoming episodes.

This time, the actor is going to don the look of a girl and interestingly, Abhishek is going to play a girl for the third time in his acting career, as he has donned the look of a girl in his previous shows Meri Bhabhi and Rum Pum Po too.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Rahul (Abhishek Bajaj) will become a girl to save his dad (Chetanya Adib) from goons, but in return will get kidnapped by other goons, will be involved in human trafficking. After abducting him they would also put her (him) for bidding.

OMG!!! 

Seems like Rahul will be in a deep trouble now.

When we contacted Abhishek, he said, “I am feeling quite nervous because there are so many guys on sets and all eyes are on me (laughs). I don’t know why my writers always bring such twists. May be, they enjoy my performance as a girl. I have played so many roles in this show, and I am quite enjoying it.”

That’s interesting. Isn’t it?

Tags > SAB TV, Dil Deke Dekho, Siddhant Vision Pvt. Ltd, Abhishek Bajaj, Chetanya Adib, Preet Kaur Madhan, Amit Tandon, Navneet Nishan, Kanwaljit Singh, Jiten Lalwani, Jaswinder Gardner, Ritu Vashisht,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top