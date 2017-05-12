Who's that girl on the sets of SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho!?

As an actor, who doesn’t like to explore new roles?

The good looking and talented actor Abhishek Bajaj, who is currently seen on SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho (Siddhant Vision Pvt. Ltd.), feels lucky enough to explore different roles in one show.

Having played so many different characters on Dil Deke Dekho, the actor now gears up for another fun character for its upcoming episodes.

This time, the actor is going to don the look of a girl and interestingly, Abhishek is going to play a girl for the third time in his acting career, as he has donned the look of a girl in his previous shows Meri Bhabhi and Rum Pum Po too.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Rahul (Abhishek Bajaj) will become a girl to save his dad (Chetanya Adib) from goons, but in return will get kidnapped by other goons, will be involved in human trafficking. After abducting him they would also put her (him) for bidding.

OMG!!!

Seems like Rahul will be in a deep trouble now.

When we contacted Abhishek, he said, “I am feeling quite nervous because there are so many guys on sets and all eyes are on me (laughs). I don’t know why my writers always bring such twists. May be, they enjoy my performance as a girl. I have played so many roles in this show, and I am quite enjoying it.”

That’s interesting. Isn’t it?