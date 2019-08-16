News

THIS is why Garima Jain called off her roka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Garima Jain, who is known for the show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has called off her roka.

Yes, you read that right. Garima has called off her roka with Raahul Sarraf. Raahul is a diamond merchant and he moved to Mumbai from London recently. The two met through a match-maker in May and after a few meetings, had a roka ceremony on 13 June.

The actress has confirmed the news. She told BT, “I think we rushed into the relationship. We hardly got to know each other. Soon after the roka, we started having compatibility issues. It could be because we belong to different industries. Initially, it was about him not being comfortable with me shooting intimate scenes and wearing short clothes on screen, which snowballed. We tried to work it out, but things didn’t improve, and rather than dragging it and making it dirty, we mutually decided to end the relationship.”

