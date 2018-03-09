Why has the world become so hateful?: Shibani Dandekar on being sl*t shamed

Mumbai:Actress-host Shibani Dandekar is concerned about the hatred being spread across the world through social media and public platforms, which she says people can use to make the world a better place to live.



She says as human beings, we all have the responsibility to make this world a better place and that starts with acceptance and kindness.



"As a woman, it's frustrating to understand and accept the fact that there are so many messed up young boys who threaten girls under the pretext of freedom of speech," Shibani said in a statement.



"If these boys do not understand what they are doing is hateful and probably criminal, then that's a huge concern because these are the kind of boys that end up stalking women and harassing them," she added.

Questioning the mentality of trolls, she quipped, "When you call me a wh*re or a sl*t, what is your understanding about that word? What makes you think that I should be addressed by those names. Why have we become so hateful? Why do we feel the need to slander someone or something if we don't like it?



It concerns me that we use social media and public platforms to spread hate and say things that are just unkind and unwarranted ... As human beings, we all have a responsibility to make this world a better place and that starts with acceptance and kindness."



Shibani will address the issue through TV show Troll Police, which brings celebrities and their trolls face-to-face. The show is aired on MTV and the episode will air on Saturday.



"More than finding out who trolls me, I am interested to know why people troll. For me, it is very difficult to understand the mind frame of somebody who would take time to write something hateful or negative on anybody's page for any reason," she stated.