THIS is why Hina Khan is a LUCKY girl

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 04:40 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal never fail to give couple goals to their fans and followers. They are indeed one of the most adorable couples in telly land. No matter how busy they are with their respective work, they always manage to take out time for each other. Their social media PDA is also adorable. Hina has certainly found a friend in her boyfriend.

The duo’s adorable chemistry is loved by their fans, and the couple makes sure to treat their fans with lovely pictures and videos. Hina, who is an active social media user, wrote a quote for Rocky on Instagram which read, “Imagine finding both love and friendship in one person.” We must say that Hina in a lucky girl!

Check out her post here:



On the professional front, Hina is known for TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now she is geared up for her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. She has been roped in for his film called Hacked.
