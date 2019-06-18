THIS is why Jasmin Bhasin quit Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the well-known television actresses. She began her career with Tashan-E-Ishq wherein she played the role of Twinkle. She also played Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak. Currently, she is a part of Dil To Happy Hai Ji wherein she is playing the role of Happy Mehra. However, she will no longer be seen in the show as she has quit.



The actress, reportedly, was not happy about bonding with a child in the show. As she herself is very young in age, she is reluctant to bond with the child onscreen. Now, according to the latest reports, the makers of the show Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha are also looking out for another actress to replace Jasmine.



Gul Khan told media, “Jasmin was not okay bonding with a child in the show. Even though she had agreed on the storyline, on scene level she was uncomfortable. We do not want any actor to be uncomfortable or unhappy while shooting. So we amicably parted ways. We wish her all the best.”