THIS is why Kareena Kapoor is UPSET with her Good News co-star Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: After stepping into the world of Bollywood, Diljit Dosanjh gracefully made a name for himself. He made his Hindi film debut with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Udta Punjab. But did you know he has a major crush on Kareena? Having a crush on a diva like her makes no news because most of the men drool over her, but Diljit’s crush is serious and he went on to record a song for Kareena, and after seeing the video, the actress had thanked him as she said that she is humbled that he has sung a song dedicated to her.

Now, film buffs know that Diljit is busy with the promotions of Arjun Patiala which also stars Kriti Sanon. Recently, the cast of Arjun Patiala had visited the sets of Dance India Dance to promote their film, and as luck had it, Diljit was lucky because Kareena was the judge of the show and during the show, the actress said that ‘Diljit claims to be my biggest fan but he doesn’t really talk much to me’ and after hearing this, Diljit was left blushing. Thereafter, Diljit said, “When a fan meets his idol he doesn’t speak much, but I have created a song only for her.”

Adorable, isn’t it?

Speaking about the duo, after Udta Punjab, Kareena Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Good News.