This is WHY Madhurima Tuli participated with her EX on Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 has been grabbing headlines for many reasons. Season 9 is being hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and then the new season has a new format. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhurimal Tuli spoke about the show, Salman Khan being an important part of her saying yes, and more.

Speaking about her thought process about making the decision, she told the portal, "It was actually shocking honestly since Nach Baliye is all about lovey dovey stuff and everything and this concept was shocking. But then it is a concept and I think what they are doing is the hatred between the exes, they are trying to solve that with dance. So it was a great opportunity as I have always wanted to do Nach Baliye but I wanted to do it with my Baliye and the last time I was offered I could not do it because I did not have a Baliye and this time also I don't have a Baliye (laughs) but it has come as an ex. I always wanted to do it with my Baliye, the one I love but I am doing it with my ex, someone I once loved so it is also cool."

The actress said that Salman Khan was one of the reasons why she said yes to the show. "That was one of the most important reasons I said a yes because as an ex, when you will go, you will definitely have friction and all that but keeping that aside, as a professional, it is a big opportunity because Salman Khan is involved in it he is going to make sure that this becomes a huge success. And, Nach Baliye in itself is a huge brand so it is worth it. I felt I am in good hands and there is nothing I have to be worried about, also, nothing is going to be vulgar or cheap,” she said.